An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured

In Rivne region, an explosion occurred at a district police department, killing one police officer and injuring three others. The causes of the explosion are being established, the Rivne Region Police reported, according to UNN.

Rivne region police are working at the scene of an explosion in the administrative building of the district police department. It is currently known that one police officer was killed. Three more law enforcement officers were injured - the statement said.

All emergency services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances and causes of the explosion.

In Kyiv, police officers were injured by an explosion after a man who was absent without leave (AWOL) threatened them with a grenade; he died in the hospital - police