$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
01:35 PM • 1200 views
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
01:11 PM • 3430 views
Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 5312 views
The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts
12:48 PM • 9300 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals
11:20 AM • 10798 views
Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO: what has changed over 15 years and who will replace himPhoto
10:22 AM • 15902 views
In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scenePhoto
09:37 AM • 14701 views
In Kyiv, schools will begin the academic year in a blended format amid prolonged air raid alerts
09:28 AM • 15629 views
After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 21665 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 22462 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
37%
747mm
Popular news
South Korea plans to become the first country in the world to provide AI to all citizens free of charge August 31, 03:48 AM • 13050 views
What is celebrated on August 31 in Ukraine and around the world August 31, 04:00 AM • 16349 views
Iran said it had struck U.S. bases in Jordan and the UAE in response to the U.S. attackAugust 31, 04:59 AM • 12299 views
"They will hang me": Putin fears for his life and plans to send another 300,000–400,000 Russians as cannon fodder - media08:44 AM • 6064 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhoto12:27 PM • 10084 views
Publications
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals12:48 PM • 9276 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhoto12:27 PM • 10183 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 21656 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 22453 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 122371 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Yurii Ihnat
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 23170 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 23366 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 46633 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 45776 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 63491 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat
S-400 missile system

An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region. One police officer was killed and three were injured; the causes are being established.

An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured

In Rivne region, an explosion occurred at a district police department, killing one police officer and injuring three others. The causes of the explosion are being established, the Rivne Region Police reported, according to UNN.

Rivne region police are working at the scene of an explosion in the administrative building of the district police department. It is currently known that one police officer was killed. Three more law enforcement officers were injured 

- the statement said.

All emergency services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances and causes of the explosion.

In Kyiv, police officers were injured by an explosion after a man who was absent without leave (AWOL) threatened them with a grenade; he died in the hospital - police06.07.26, 08:46 • 4639 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Explosions
Rivne Oblast