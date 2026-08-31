An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region. One police officer was killed and three were injured; the causes are being established.
In Rivne region, an explosion occurred at a district police department, killing one police officer and injuring three others. The causes of the explosion are being established, the Rivne Region Police reported, according to UNN.
Rivne region police are working at the scene of an explosion in the administrative building of the district police department. It is currently known that one police officer was killed. Three more law enforcement officers were injured
All emergency services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances and causes of the explosion.
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