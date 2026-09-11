Potap was added to the Myrotvorets Center database
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian singer and producer Potap was added to the Myrotvorets database. The reason cited was humanitarian aggression and propaganda activities.
Ukrainian singer and producer Potap (Oleksii Potapenko) was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" center. UNN reports this.
Details
The reason given was participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine and in information and propaganda activities.
Provocateur. Participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine. Participation in information and propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing life in Ukraine
Previously
Recently, singer Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" center. The reason given was participation in information and propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing public life in Ukraine.
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.02.09.25, 11:32 • 62586 views