Potap was added to the Myrotvorets Center database

Ukrainian singer and producer Potap (Oleksii Potapenko) was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" center. UNN reports this.

Details

The reason given was participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine and in information and propaganda activities.

Provocateur. Participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine. Participation in information and propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing life in Ukraine - the statement reads.

Previously

Recently, singer Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" center. The reason given was participation in information and propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing public life in Ukraine.

Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.