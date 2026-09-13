Lukashenko is preparing to wage war against his own people - intelligence

The regime of Alexander Lukashenko conducted a surprise combat-readiness inspection of Belarus’s interior troops out of fear of unrest inside the country. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The regime of Alexander Lukashenko, which for years has justified its obedience to the Kremlin by citing an external threat, has finally admitted whom it fears most. Not NATO, not neighboring Ukraine, and not even Russia, but its own citizens. This is evidenced by the surprise combat-readiness inspection Lukashenko ordered for the interior troops, ostensibly to determine how thoroughly the security forces had absorbed the lessons of the war in Ukraine - the post says.

According to the intelligence assessment, this primarily concerns preparations for action in the event of unrest within Belarus itself.

Belarusian Security Council Secretary Volfovich explained the aim without unnecessary hints: ensuring public order amid destabilization of the situation in the country. Behind this wording lies the dictatorship’s familiar fear of its own population. The regime is analyzing how to apply unconventional methods to counter hybrid threats and what measures to take to maintain order, but there is not and will not be a single word about arming civilians or territorial defense. Belarusians will not be allowed access to weapons, because for the regime the main threat is not external but internal - the post says.

The intelligence service also emphasizes that Belarusian security forces "know how to suppress protests without anyone else’s experience; they did it in 2020 and are ready to do it again."

Let us recall

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko ordered a surprise combat-readiness inspection of the country’s armed forces.