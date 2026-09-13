Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 20 vessels of russia’s shadow fleet, enterprises of the Rostec corporation, and propagandists

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees enacting decisions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on imposing sanctions on vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet, against enterprises and individuals linked to the Russian state corporation "Rostec," and against propagandists who justify the aggression of the russian federation, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

The sanctions list includes 20 seagoing vessels that Russia uses to export oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas. This is the most important source of revenue for the Russian budget, directly financing the war against Ukraine. There is clear data proving that these tankers transport oil from Russian ports to India, Egypt, and Turkey. At the same time, they sail under the flags of Liberia, the Marshall Islands, Sierra Leone, Barbados, and Palau.

One of the decisions imposes sanctions on 29 citizens of the russian federation and 29 Russian companies. These include enterprises incorporated into supply chains for high-precision industrial equipment, electronics, and components used to manufacture missiles and drones. Restrictions have also been imposed on enterprises that produce dual-use goods, research organizations developing technical documentation for Russia’s military-industrial complex, as well as an educational institution that trains specialists for enterprises of the Russian Kalashnikov concern. Sanctions have also been imposed on companies that design solutions and supply high-tech equipment for enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex, as well as IT companies that develop and maintain software products for information encryption and database collection and management.

"Rostec" is the industrial core of Russia’s war machine: the corporation’s enterprises provide up to 80% of the weapons and military equipment used in the war against Ukraine and produce, in particular, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, attack drones, and critical components for UAVs with which Russia attacks Ukraine," emphasized Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the adviser and Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

Another decision imposes restrictions on 10 Russian and Ukrainian individuals who spread disinformation and Russian propaganda and support Russia’s aggressive policy toward Ukraine. In particular, sanctions have been imposed on Yulia Mendel.

Ukraine will provide all the information to its partners to synchronize sanctions across international jurisdictions, the Office of the President concluded.

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