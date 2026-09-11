"It needs to be introduced now" — Zelenskyy called on the United States to support Graham's sanctions package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that sanctions against Russia need to be strengthened immediately. He said this during a conversation with Fareed Zakaria on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy meeting – 2026, reports UNN.

Sanctions need to be introduced now. Sanctions must be strong. This is a tool available to the United States to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war against Ukraine every day. And, to be honest, I sometimes do not understand why it is not possible to make decisions quickly. Because during a war, it is sometimes better to make an imperfect decision than to do nothing. Decisions on sanctions, on economic and energy restrictions against the Russian Federation, and on restrictions on the production of ballistic missiles and relevant weapons must be made immediately – the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy said that it is important to pass and support Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill.

What are we waiting for? Why are we all talking about sanctions only by commenting on whether or not the United States Congress will support Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill? Of course, it needs to be passed, with all due respect, first and foremost to Lindsey. He has devoted his life to defending American, European, and Ukrainian values. And this is a very important historical moment in the history of the United States of America. This bill must be passed, voted on, and supported. In addition, strong decisions by the administration of the President of the United States are important. Personal decisions by President Trump. We very much want to hope for this – Zen­skyy added.

We remind you

Next week, the U.S. House of Representatives will begin consideration of a sweeping bill on sanctions against Russia that was supported by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.