"This Is Causing a Shortage": Trump Urged Zelenskyy to Stop Strikes on Diesel Production in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. president said that Ukraine's attacks on Russian diesel production are causing a global fuel shortage. He urged Zelenskyy to stop them.
U.S. President Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to stop attacks on diesel fuel supplies in Russia, saying that they are causing a shortage of this fuel worldwide. He made the statement while speaking with journalists at the Irish Open golf championship, reports DRM News, according to UNN.
Details
Zelenskyy has one thing to do. He has to stop taking out Russia’s diesel fuel production. He is causing a diesel shortage. It’s not the Middle East doing it. It’s what is happening between Russia and Ukraine
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