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"This Is Causing a Shortage": Trump Urged Zelenskyy to Stop Strikes on Diesel Production in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The U.S. president said that Ukraine's attacks on Russian diesel production are causing a global fuel shortage. He urged Zelenskyy to stop them.

"This Is Causing a Shortage": Trump Urged Zelenskyy to Stop Strikes on Diesel Production in Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to stop attacks on diesel fuel supplies in Russia, saying that they are causing a shortage of this fuel worldwide. He made the statement while speaking with journalists at the Irish Open golf championship, reports DRM News, according to UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy has one thing to do. He has to stop taking out Russia’s diesel fuel production. He is causing a diesel shortage. It’s not the Middle East doing it. It’s what is happening between Russia and Ukraine

 - Trump said.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said that the most difficult issue in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war remains the issue of territories.

At the same time, Donald Trump himself said that he supports the idea of a united Ireland and believes that sooner or later Northern Ireland will join the Republic of Ireland.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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