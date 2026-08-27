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WHO announces the end of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, but the number of cases is rising in Congo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1602 views

Uganda recorded 20 cases and two deaths; the outbreak is over. In Congo, there have been more than 5,600 cases and 2,700 deaths; WHO is requesting $30 million.

WHO announces the end of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, but the number of cases is rising in Congo

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo Ebola strain in Uganda has ended, while the situation in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo remains out of control. WHO representative Marie Roseline Belizere said this at the organization’s regional meeting on Wednesday, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Uganda recorded 20 cases of the disease and two deaths. The country was officially declared Ebola-free on July 28, after which the WHO continued to monitor the situation to rule out new chains of transmission.

Ebola in the Congo is getting out of control – WHO warns of a record number of victims13.08.26, 01:37 • 4331 view

The outbreak in Congo continues to spread. According to the country’s government, as of August 25, more than 5,600 cases of the disease and over 2,700 deaths had been registered.

Transmission remains very active. We have slowed the acceleration, but we have not yet bent this curve

- Belizere said.

At the same time, the WHO notes some progress in contact tracing and testing. Analyses of the Bundibugyo virus also found no signs of mutations that could explain the rapid spread of the infection.

To continue its epidemic-control measures, the WHO needs an additional $30 million. The funds are needed, in particular, for logistics and the delivery of medical equipment and personal protective equipment to the worst-affected areas of Congo.

Congo received more than 16,000 doses of vaccine amid the fastest Ebola outbreak in history23.08.26, 04:37 • 5166 views

Stepan Haftko

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