The Ebola outbreak in the Congo is spreading rapidly — health workers cannot keep up with contact tracing

Medical workers in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo are unable to keep up with tracing contacts of infected people due to the rapid spread of Ebola. Associated Press reports this, writes UNN.

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According to medical workers, between 60% and 70% of new cases are detected among people who had not previously been monitored as contacts. As a result, the infection is often detected only after symptoms appear, when the person may already have infected others.

More than 2,000 Ebola deaths recorded in Congo

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Ebola has claimed the lives of more than 2,200 people. More than 4,700 cases of the disease have been recorded overall. In terms of the pace of fatalities, this outbreak reached the mark of 2,200 victims nearly three times faster than the 2014–2016 epidemic in West Africa.

We are chasing the virus; the virus is staying ahead of us - said WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti.

Against the backdrop of the deteriorating situation, the UN allocated an additional $30.5 million in emergency aid to combat the outbreak.

Ebola in the Congo is getting out of control – WHO warns of a record number of victims