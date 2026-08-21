The aggressor state Russia has built a secret military complex of biological laboratories in Tver Oblast, where, under the guise of veterinary and physiological research, it is experimenting with dangerous viruses and other pathogens in the interests of the armed forces, UNN reports, citing the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

As reported by the intelligence service, the facility, officially called the "Center for Experimental Physiology," is located on "Lisiy" Island in the middle of the Vyshny Volochyok Reservoir.

Since 2023, the waters around the island with the biological laboratories have been closed to fishing, swimming, and boating as a "specially protected territory of regional significance."

The reservoir supplies fresh water to a number of settlements, including the city of Vyshny Volochyok, and is also the source of the Tvertsa River, which flows into the Volga. If dangerous pathogens or chemicals from the biological laboratories enter the reservoir, the consequences of outbreaks of epidemics and infections could be catastrophic not only for the region's population but for all of Russia, the statement said.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine added that the biological laboratory complex project was implemented on the orders of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a particularly important facility—intended to "ensure Russia's defense capability and security." Formally, it was incorporated into the structure of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency.

The closed facility on "Lisiy" Island is under enhanced security. The complex is protected from the air by crews operating surface-to-air missile systems. The Kremlin assigned responsibility for the security regime to Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. Soldiers involved in guarding the facility privately express fear of becoming infected with an unknown "filth."

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recalled that in the spring of 2026, an epidemic of foot-and-mouth disease among cattle broke out in Russia, which Moscow tried to conceal from the world and its own population. It cannot be ruled out that this and other similar cases may have resulted from unsuccessful Russian experiments with viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens.

Recall

Earlier, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that Russian occupiers were creating conditions for the spread of anthrax in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.