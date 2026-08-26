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08:38 AM • 12227 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22751 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15565 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18778 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21851 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27080 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22624 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18599 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13104 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41283 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Hantavirus

A dangerous virus transmitted from rodents to humans
Hantavirus is a pathogen of a group of infectious diseases transmitted to humans primarily through contact with rodents, which are the natural reservoir for the virus, or their secretions. Depending on the type, the virus can cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome or hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome. The disease is characterized by a high fatality rate. Specific treatment is currently unavailable. Cases of infection are recorded on all continents except Australia.
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A biolaboratory complex was created on an island: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine says that Russia is experimenting with viruses in the middle of a reservoir

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia created a secret complex on an island in Tver Oblast for experiments with dangerous pathogens. The intelligence service warned of the risk of contamination of the reservoir and epidemics.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 01:20 PM • 4695 views
Researchers announce promising developments in hantavirus drugs following cruise ship outbreak

Scientists are testing an autoimmune disease drug to treat hantavirus. Research was intensified following an outbreak of the infection on a cruise ship.

Health • June 4, 01:39 AM • 5048 views