Hantavirus
A dangerous virus transmitted from rodents to humans
Hantavirus is a pathogen of a group of infectious diseases transmitted to humans primarily through contact with rodents, which are the natural reservoir for the virus, or their secretions. Depending on the type, the virus can cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome or hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome. The disease is characterized by a high fatality rate. Specific treatment is currently unavailable. Cases of infection are recorded on all continents except Australia.
News by theme
A biolaboratory complex was created on an island: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine says that Russia is experimenting with viruses in the middle of a reservoir
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia created a secret complex on an island in Tver Oblast for experiments with dangerous pathogens. The intelligence service warned of the risk of contamination of the reservoir and epidemics.
War in Ukraine • August 21, 01:20 PM • 4695 views
Researchers announce promising developments in hantavirus drugs following cruise ship outbreak
Scientists are testing an autoimmune disease drug to treat hantavirus. Research was intensified following an outbreak of the infection on a cruise ship.
Health • June 4, 01:39 AM • 5048 views