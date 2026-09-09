The occupiers in the TOT are launching an AI system to monitor elections to the State Duma

Early voting in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation has begun in the occupied territories of Ukraine. At the same time, the occupation authorities are using mobile polling stations and preparing a digital system to monitor the voting process. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, reports UNN.

Details

According to available data, on September 8, early voting for civilians in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation began in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. For military personnel, it began as early as August 30.

Mariupol residents are being encouraged to vote at their actual place of residence, while mobile polling stations are operating separately. Another important new mechanism has been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupation authorities' "public headquarters" announced the preparation of an analytical system with artificial intelligence elements. It is intended to: receive data from observers, count voters and people present at polling stations, take door-to-door visits into account, analyze extraordinary situations and possible violations, integrate with MAX and the public monitoring system, and be used to respond to information that the Russian side will define as "fake news." This is a new quality of political integration and pressure - the post says.

Thus, according to Petro Andriushchenko, the electoral process in the temporarily occupied territories is combined with digital monitoring, mobile polling stations, and Russian communication platforms, creating a full-cycle infrastructure for surveilling and controlling the population.

We remind you

Russia plans illegal elections to the State Duma in the occupied territories of Ukraine, ensuring turnout of more than 65–70% and support for United Russia of at least 70%. This is being done to legitimize the occupation, said Andrii Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation.