$44.470.1051.680.11
ukenru
06:18 AM • 3888 views
Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan
04:39 AM • 27239 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
04:31 AM • 28984 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
04:22 AM • 24404 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
04:05 AM • 16924 views
After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a buildingVideo
03:49 AM • 16091 views
Trump welcomed the rise in support for AfD in Germany – the party opposes aid to Ukraine
02:16 AM • 15618 views
The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"
01:37 AM • 15332 views
A fuel oil terminal is burning in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack – OSINT analysisPhoto
01:18 AM • 10842 views
The United States said it had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers
12:57 AM • 9994 views
Sybiga called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and impose sanctions on the production of Russian missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
0m/s
68%
748mm
Popular news
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 25093 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 27349 views
The world’s largest cruise ship has been launched in FinlandSeptember 8, 11:17 PM • 8694 views
A 4,600-year-old board game was found in IranSeptember 9, 12:07 AM • 6002 views
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to live01:05 AM • 22732 views
Publications
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expense06:00 AM • 3328 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 33029 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 34016 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 38761 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 39784 views
Actual people
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to live01:05 AM • 22790 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 27398 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 25139 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 86103 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 81274 views
Actual
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Social network
Technology

The occupiers in the TOT are launching an AI system to monitor elections to the State Duma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Early voting for the Russian State Duma has begun in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The occupiers are using mobile election commissions and digital monitoring.

The occupiers in the TOT are launching an AI system to monitor elections to the State Duma

Early voting in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation has begun in the occupied territories of Ukraine. At the same time, the occupation authorities are using mobile polling stations and preparing a digital system to monitor the voting process. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, reports UNN.

Details

According to available data, on September 8, early voting for civilians in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation began in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. For military personnel, it began as early as August 30.

Mariupol residents are being encouraged  to vote at their actual place of residence, while mobile polling stations are operating separately. Another important new mechanism has been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupation authorities' "public headquarters" announced the preparation of an analytical system with artificial intelligence elements. It is intended to: receive data from observers, count voters and people present at polling stations, take door-to-door visits into account, analyze extraordinary situations and possible violations, integrate with MAX and the public monitoring system, and be used to respond to information that the Russian side will define as "fake news." This is a new quality of political integration and pressure

- the post says.

Thus, according to Petro Andriushchenko, the electoral process in the temporarily occupied territories is combined with digital monitoring, mobile polling stations, and Russian communication platforms, creating a full-cycle infrastructure for surveilling and controlling the population.

We remind you

Russia plans illegal elections to the State Duma in the occupied territories of Ukraine, ensuring turnout of more than 65–70% and support for United Russia of at least 70%. This is being done to legitimize the occupation, said Andrii Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
AI (artificial intelligence)
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Mariupol