The Ukrainian FP-1 drone traveled 3,200 km and struck the Novy Urengoy plant in the Russian Federation — updated

The Ukrainian long-range FP-1 UAV traveled approximately 3,200 km and struck the Novy Urengoy Gas Condensate Treatment Plant (GCTP) in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. This was reported by Denys Shtilerman, co-founder of Fire Point, the company producing the attack drones, reports UNN.

"3200," Denys Shtilerman wrote.

The facility in question is the Novy Urengoy Gas Condensate Treatment Plant (GCTP) in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug—one of the region’s key gas-condensate infrastructure facilities. The facility’s designed capacity is approximately 19.5 million tonnes of raw material per year.

According to the monitoring Telegram channel Exilenova+, pressure began to be released from the system after the attack on the facility, and a fire has been recorded.

According to Exilenova+, the local governor has already confirmed that the facility was successfully struck.

In 2026, around 60% of Ukraine’s attacks on Russia were carried out using Fire Point weapons, the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh says