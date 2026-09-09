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In 2026, around 60% of Ukraine’s attacks on Russia were carried out using Fire Point weapons, the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh spoke about Ukrainian strikes on the Russian Federation.

In 2026, around 60% of Ukraine’s attacks on Russia were carried out using Fire Point weapons, the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh says

About 60% of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory in 2026 were carried out using Fire Point weapons. This was stated by Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh, a leading Ukrainian defense company, in an interview with the American channel CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, this year Ukraine carried out twice as many long-range strikes on Russian territory as Russia did against Ukraine.

She also noted that about ⅔ of Ukrainian attacks were conducted using Fire Point weapons.

Today, Fire Point produces 300–400 long-range strike drones per day, has also expanded production, and is working on more sophisticated weapons systems.

In addition, Iryna Terekh recalled that Fire Point is working on its own ballistic missile. According to her, the company is several months away from deploying the first Ukrainian ballistic missile designed and manufactured domestically.

We would add

In response to a request from UNN, the General Staff of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of 2026, the FP-1-type UAV has accounted for the largest share of successfully completed combat missions due to its relatively high effectiveness and widespread use. The number of FP-1-type UAVs used is twice the total number of other main strike UAVs used.

The FP-1 is manufactured by the Ukrainian company Fire Point. The FP-1 has established itself as an effective UAV for strikes against facilities deep in the Russian rear. As the company stated, its latest modification is capable of covering a distance of 3,400 km.

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
Denys Shtilerman
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine