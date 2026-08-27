Former Canadian trade negotiator predicts a new deterioration in relations with the United States

Steve Verheul, Photo: Bloomberg

Relations between Canada and the United States are likely to become even more complicated after the failure of trade talks and the introduction of new U.S. tariffs. This was stated by former Canadian chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, bilateral relations have already been damaged, and restoring them will take time.

We are going through a difficult period in relations between Canada and the United States, and I think they are likely to become even more difficult before they begin to improve – Verheul said.

Why the negotiations failed

Tensions between the countries intensified after the sides failed to conclude an interim trade agreement last week. After that, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a new package of 50% tariffs, while the government of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced retaliatory measures.

Canada will impose new tariffs on American goods in response to U.S. tariffs

Verheul said the sides had been close to an agreement, but the United States proposed terms that made it unacceptable to Canada. In particular, Washington demanded that aluminum products and medium- and heavy-duty trucks be excluded from tariff reductions, and also insisted that Canada impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries.

According to him, the U.S. side also refused to agree to restrictions on the possible introduction of new tariffs in the future.

I don't think Canada had any choice other than to reject what was on the negotiating table at that time – Verheul said.

He suggested that the negotiations could resume after a certain pause, in particular during the official review of the trade agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Verheul also said that intensified criticism of Trump's tariff policy by other countries could eventually improve Canada's position in the negotiations.

Trump called the prime minister of Canada and the premier of Ontario "clowns" and threatened Ottawa with consequences