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Trump called the prime minister of Canada and the premier of Ontario "clowns" and threatened Ottawa with consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

Donald Trump criticized Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Doug Ford over the failure of trade negotiations. He threatened Ottawa with consequences.

Trump called the prime minister of Canada and the premier of Ontario "clowns" and threatened Ottawa with consequences

U.S. President Donald Trump harshly criticized Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford amid the failure of trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa. The American leader reported this on his Truth Social page, UNN writes.

Details

Trump said that Canada had allegedly depended on the United States for decades and threatened the country with serious consequences because of its leaders’ policies.

America carried Canada for decades, but that has come to an end! The United States will always be much bigger, richer, and stronger than Canada

— Trump wrote.

He separately lashed out at Doug Ford, calling him the "less charismatic, less intelligent, and overall unimpressive brother" of the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

Someone should make these clowns "fall into line," otherwise the consequences for Canada will be MUCH WORSE!

— the American president stated.

Trump also accused Carney and Ford of pursuing failed policies and said that Canada would allegedly no longer be able to "take advantage of the United States."

The days when they gouged our farmers and other companies are OVER!

— Trump stressed.

The U.S. president also said that Canada’s unemployment rate had allegedly reached 10% and continued to rise, while Canadian businesses were "fleeing" to the United States.

Trump threatened a new 50% tariff on Canadian cars, auto parts, and steel24.08.26, 18:12 • 2688 views

Stepan Haftko

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