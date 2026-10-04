Russian FPV drones killed two people in Zaporizhzhia region

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian drones attacked Kushuhum and Novostepnianske. As a result of the strikes, two people were killed and two others were injured. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the available information, a drone attacked the territory of a gardening association in Kushuhum. As a result of the strike, a 79-year-old man was killed and a 77-year-old woman was injured. A country house was damaged. In addition, another strike occurred in Novostepnianske.

A Russian FPV drone attacked a KAMAZ truck that was moving along the street. The driver was killed and another man was injured. The vehicle was destroyed, and dry vegetation caught fire—the blaze was localized by rescuers. In two hours, Russian drones took two lives and maimed two more people. This is the terror that Russia inflicts on residents of the Zaporizhzhia district every day. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. - the post said.

Let us remind you

As a result of Russia’s attack on the Northern Bridge, two people were injured, and one was hospitalized. In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, debris damaged a car and fell near a school.