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In Kyiv, a driver fled from the police and attacked patrol officers: he was shot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

The driver of a Ford fled from patrol officers, crashed into a utility pole, and attacked police officers with a entrenching shovel. He was wounded in the leg.

In Kyiv, a driver fled from the police and attacked patrol officers: he was shot

In Kyiv, a Ford driver failed to stop when ordered to do so by patrol officers and attempted to flee. As a result, he crashed into a utility pole, after which he attacked the police officers with a sapper shovel. One of the patrol officers used his weapon and shot the man in the leg. The Patrol Police of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

Details

We detained a driver who was fleeing from the police and attacked inspectors. Today in Kyiv, patrol officers received an alert regarding a Ford whose driver had ignored a police order to stop. After locating the vehicle, the inspectors ordered the driver to stop. However, he ignored the order and continued driving. We began pursuing the vehicle

- the post says.

According to the available information, the driver left Kyiv and, in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

After that, the man got out of the vehicle and attacked the police officers while holding a sapper shovel. As a result of the attack, two of our colleagues sustained bodily injuries. The man did not respond to the police officers’ repeated demands to stop his unlawful actions and put down the shovel. He also ignored repeated warnings about the possible use of firearms and did not stop the attack

- the post says.

To repel the attack and eliminate the threat to the lives and health of the police officers, in accordance with Article 46 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police," one of the inspectors used his service firearm, shooting the attacker in the leg.

Medics were called to the scene. The injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical assistance. There is no threat to the lives of the attacker or the police officers. Investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and initiated criminal proceedings under Article 345 (Threat or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the post says.

We would like to remind you

Police detained a 36-year-old man in Kyiv who attempted to flee during a document check. He was taken to a territorial recruitment and social support center, and a report was drawn up.

Alla Kiosak

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