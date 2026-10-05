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"You must not bend to Putin, because Ukraine will be broken": Zelenskyy responds to lawmakers calling for negotiations with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9282 views

Zelenskyy said that concessions to Putin could break Ukraine. The president urged people not to sow panic and to preserve the unity of the state.

"You must not bend to Putin, because Ukraine will be broken": Zelenskyy responds to lawmakers calling for negotiations with the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to statements by Members of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko and Danylo Hetmantsev regarding the need for negotiations with russia. The head of state emphasized that Ukraine cannot compromise its own interests under pressure from moscow, the BBC reports, according to UNN.

Details

No matter how difficult it may be for us, we must not bow to putin and russia, because Ukraine will be broken. This is certainly a personal responsibility. I understand that the negotiation process definitely does not depend on these people, so the people of Ukraine can remain calm

– Zelenskyy said.

The president also emphasized that Members of Parliament are responsible for preserving unity in the country and must act in the interests of the state.

"russia is seeking chaos"

Zelenskyy urged people not to sow panic amid Russian strikes and the difficult situation.

There are already enough challenges and strikes. No one needs chaos. This is exactly what russia is seeking

– the president noted.

Earlier, Honcharenko stated that Ukraine should try to reach agreements with russia, in particular on halting strikes against ports, enterprises, schools, hospitals, and residential buildings. According to him, the agreements would involve mutual concessions.

Hetmantsev, for his part, stated that negotiations and peace were necessary even on difficult terms if they would ensure a lasting cessation of the war.

Honcharenko on negotiations: first, a halt to strikes, then complex political issues02.10.26, 17:45 • 4560 views

Stepan Haftko

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