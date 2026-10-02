Honcharenko on negotiations: first, a halt to strikes, then complex political issues

Oleksii Honcharenko

MP Oleksii Honcharenko published a series of posts about the possible logic of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He proposes starting with issues that could potentially be agreed upon at the first stage, reports UNN.

"We cannot agree immediately on ending the war. Let us negotiate everything under the sun. On stopping strikes against ports, enterprises, and schools. Everything. We need to start negotiating," Honcharenko said.

Next, in his opinion, it would be possible to move on to broader political issues, including neutrality.

"Let us hint that we are ready to discuss neutrality.. The Ukrainian army is right now the strongest on the continent. No one but us can protect us".

"To have the entire country die for the sake of becoming a NATO member is, in my view, absurd".

The MP considers the issue of Donbas one of the most difficult and proposes discussing it after progress has been made in other areas.

"We cannot defeat Russia. Russia cannot defeat us. Let us talk," Honcharenko concludes.