Canada will impose new tariffs on American goods in response to U.S. tariffs

Canada will introduce new counter-tariffs on US goods worth $27.6 billion starting September 8 in response to US tariffs. This was reported by the Canadian Department of Finance, UNN writes.

Details

Canadian tariffs will be set at 15%, 25%, and 50% and will match US tariffs on similar goods. The restrictions will cover, in particular, steel, dairy products, household appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper products, and electronics.

Trump called the prime minister of Canada and the premier of Ontario "clowns" and threatened Ottawa with consequences

The Canadian government said that Washington had put forward new conditions during the negotiations that did not serve Canada's interests. As a result, Ottawa suspended talks on a trade agreement.

Our counter-tariffs are “dollar for dollar, rate for rate,” and a multibillion-dollar support package will protect workers, farmers, families, and businesses - Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said.

Ottawa will allocate $7.5 billion to support the economy

Canada also announced a $7.5 billion aid package for workers and businesses. The funds will be directed toward supporting small and medium-sized businesses, maintaining corporate liquidity, diversifying production, retraining workers, and preserving jobs.

The government said it would continue assessing the impact of US tariffs and, if necessary, expand support programs for the sectors suffering the greatest losses.

Trump threatened a new 50% tariff on Canadian cars, auto parts, and steel