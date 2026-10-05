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Whisky to be sent into space for maturation for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

Scottish and Japanese engineers will send whisky and ingredients into orbit for five years. The experiment will study the maturation of alcohol in space.

Whisky to be sent into space for maturation for the first time
Photo: University of Glasgow/Chris James/PA

Whisky will be distilled in space for the first time as part of an experiment that will also measure how the spirit matures in an environment beyond Earth's atmosphere. UNN reports this, citing Sky News.

Details

Engineers from Scotland and Japan plan to launch a rocket in 2028, sending a satellite carrying samples of alcohol and its key ingredients on a five-year mission into Earth's orbit.

It is hoped that the frequent changes between the extreme heat and icy cold experienced by the whisky as it circles the planet every 90 minutes could accelerate the maturation process.

This could potentially pave the way for the future production of space-aged whisky, which the scientist behind the project expects will have "very bold" flavors as a result of its unusual journey.

Although such whisky would command astronomical prices due to the cost of launching and returning it, it is already known that avid collectors pay hundreds of thousands for some rare bottles.

Dr. Gilles Bailet of the University of Glasgow said that a number of students had traveled from Scotland to Japan to help jointly develop a "CubeSat" that will contain tiny samples of whisky and its ingredients.

The «Space Puffin» CubeSat. Photo: University of Glasgow/Chris James/PA
The «Space Puffin» CubeSat. Photo: University of Glasgow/Chris James/PA

The research is also expected to provide insight into how orbital factories could operate—facilities that might develop molecules for medicines that are difficult to produce on Earth.

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Julia Shramko

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