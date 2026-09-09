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Canada has imposed tariffs of up to 50% in response to Trump’s tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Canada has imposed 15–50% tariffs on goods from the United States following the failure of negotiations. Ottawa seeks to reduce its dependence on Washington.

Canada has imposed tariffs of up to 50% in response to Trump’s tariffs

Canada introduced counter-tariffs on U.S. goods worth approximately $20 billion on September 8 after several rounds of trade negotiations with the United States failed. The duties range from 15% to 50% and came in response to Washington’s 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new restrictions cover steel, furniture, clothing, electronics and other products. Ottawa expects them to increase economic and political pressure on the United States.

The Canadian government said that contacts with U.S. officials are continuing, but there are currently no formal trade negotiations.

Former Canadian trade negotiator predicts a new deterioration in relations with the United States27.08.26, 02:55 • 4548 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the country must be prepared to reduce its dependence on the United States and seek new trade opportunities.

Analysts, meanwhile, warn that further tariff escalation could create risks for the trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Canada is ready to return to trade negotiations with the United States – Carney named the main condition04.09.26, 02:18 • 4706 views

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