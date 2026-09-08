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The Kremlin accused Kyiv of inflexibility, but added that it was ready to resume trilateral peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

The Kremlin spokesperson stated that the Russian Federation was ready to resume talks with Ukraine and the United States. He accused Kyiv of "inflexibility" and threatened "a deterioration in the terms of peace".

The Kremlin accused Kyiv of inflexibility, but added that it was ready to resume trilateral peace talks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia hopes for the resumption of trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States, but immediately threatened that — "the peace terms for Kyiv will worsen as the negotiating process drags on," reports UNN, citing Russian media.

Russia is ready to achieve peace in Ukraine and hopes for the resumption of trilateral talks 

— Peskov said, adding that Kyiv lacks flexibility on matters concerning the settlement of the conflict.

In addition, according to him, "the peace terms for Kyiv will worsen as the negotiating process drags on."

Russian media also cite other points made by the Kremlin spokesperson:

  • "The work of American negotiators on the settlement in Ukraine should be conducted quietly; the Kremlin does not want to comment on it";
    • "The participation of representatives of European countries in contacts concerning the Ukrainian settlement in Kyiv could complicate the negotiating process";
      • "Putin will hold an international phone call today — in the second half of the day";
        • "European participation could complicate the negotiating process."

          U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist07.09.26, 17:51 • 28604 views

          We remind you

          Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the locations where a trilateral meeting could likely take place. He also spoke about the main issues that the parties could discuss. 

          Antonina Tumanova

          War in UkrainePolitics
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