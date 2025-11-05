5-year-old child fell from a sixth-floor window in Odesa

In Odesa, a 5-year-old girl fell from a high-rise window; police are investigating the circumstances, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast reported on Wednesday, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred today, November 5, in the morning, in one of the residential buildings on Liustdorfska Road. Medics informed the police about the child's injury.

"It was preliminarily established that a resident of Berezivka district came with her 5-year-old daughter to visit her elder son. While the mother was in another room, the girl in the kitchen reached the windowsill, opened the window, and fell from the sixth floor of the high-rise building," the report states.

Medics, as indicated, took the child to the hospital.

Police are establishing the full circumstances of the incident. The issue of legal qualification is being decided.

Child in Kharkiv fell from a fifth-floor window and got stuck on an air conditioner: she was rescued