Child in Kharkiv fell from a fifth-floor window and got stuck on an air conditioner: she was rescued

In Kharkiv, a young girl fell out of a high-rise window, getting stuck on an air conditioner one floor below. She was rescued by State Emergency Service (SES) fighters, as reported by Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Yesterday evening in Kharkiv, an extraordinary event occurred that could have ended in tragedy. Around 8:40 PM, a three-year-old girl fell out of a fifth-floor window of a high-rise building. The child remained on the air conditioner of the fourth floor. - Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, SES rescuers immediately arrived at the scene. "Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, the girl was quickly removed with the help of a fire ladder and handed over to medics," he emphasized.

"The child experienced an acute stress reaction. The parents refused hospitalization," the head of the OVA reported.

"Sincere gratitude to our rescuers for their clear work in extreme conditions. It is thanks to you that this story has a happy ending," Syniehubov stated.

In Chernihiv, a three-year-old boy fell from a window, he was hospitalized