Child in Kharkiv fell from a fifth-floor window and got stuck on an air conditioner: she was rescued

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15645 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 21868 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 31344 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 86579 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 164052 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 120336 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 290487 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 162315 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 355964 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 321983 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4m/s
83%
752mm
Popular news
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region “regulate” water prices with terror amid its acute shortage - CNSAugust 10, 10:39 PM • 13592 views
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?August 11, 12:54 AM • 12829 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 11, 01:27 AM • 10715 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova03:04 AM • 14602 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 7208 views
Publications
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15624 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 21815 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 355948 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 231756 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 321967 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Anthony Albanese
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 62650 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 164020 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 331079 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 235177 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 244251 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Child in Kharkiv fell from a fifth-floor window and got stuck on an air conditioner: she was rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2214 views

In Kharkiv, a three-year-old girl fell from a fifth-floor window, getting stuck on an air conditioner on the floor below. SES rescuers promptly removed the child, who experienced an acute stress reaction.

Child in Kharkiv fell from a fifth-floor window and got stuck on an air conditioner: she was rescued

In Kharkiv, a young girl fell out of a high-rise window, getting stuck on an air conditioner one floor below. She was rescued by State Emergency Service (SES) fighters, as reported by Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Yesterday evening in Kharkiv, an extraordinary event occurred that could have ended in tragedy. Around 8:40 PM, a three-year-old girl fell out of a fifth-floor window of a high-rise building. The child remained on the air conditioner of the fourth floor.

- Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, SES rescuers immediately arrived at the scene. "Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, the girl was quickly removed with the help of a fire ladder and handed over to medics," he emphasized.

"The child experienced an acute stress reaction. The parents refused hospitalization," the head of the OVA reported.

"Sincere gratitude to our rescuers for their clear work in extreme conditions. It is thanks to you that this story has a happy ending," Syniehubov stated.

In Chernihiv, a three-year-old boy fell from a window, he was hospitalized18.07.25, 16:49 • 4276 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv