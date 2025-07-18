In Chernihiv, a three-year-old boy fell from a window, he was hospitalized

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 1768 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 12740 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 26795 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 28982 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 39362 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 140617 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 106275 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 103846 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 327400 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 185903 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
76%
744mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 105293 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 82366 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against RussiaJuly 18, 08:28 AM • 74254 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 71147 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 41635 views
Publications
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 3558 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 72414 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 140611 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 327397 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 239524 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yurii Ihnat
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 42709 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 102813 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 110993 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 224600 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 282475 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Nord Stream 2

In Chernihiv, a three-year-old boy fell from a window, he was hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

In Chernihiv, a three-year-old boy fell from a second-story window when his mother left him alone. The child was hospitalized with bodily injuries, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

In Chernihiv, a three-year-old boy fell from a window, he was hospitalized

A three-year-old boy in Chernihiv fell out of a second-story window. The child was hospitalized, and law enforcement is investigating the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Chernihiv Oblast police.

Details

The incident occurred on July 17 around 3:00 PM in a multi-story building in Chernihiv.

Law enforcement preliminarily established that the mother left her son alone and went about her business. The boy independently placed a chair, climbed onto the windowsill, and fell out of the second-story window onto a flowerbed through the open window.

Currently, the child has been hospitalized with bodily injuries at a children's hospital.

Additionally

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is currently underway. Based on this fact, a police investigator opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (leaving in danger). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 2 years.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old child fell from a fourth-floor window10.07.25, 15:24 • 1991 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9