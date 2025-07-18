In Chernihiv, a three-year-old boy fell from a window, he was hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv, a three-year-old boy fell from a second-story window when his mother left him alone. The child was hospitalized with bodily injuries, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
A three-year-old boy in Chernihiv fell out of a second-story window. The child was hospitalized, and law enforcement is investigating the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Chernihiv Oblast police.
Details
The incident occurred on July 17 around 3:00 PM in a multi-story building in Chernihiv.
Law enforcement preliminarily established that the mother left her son alone and went about her business. The boy independently placed a chair, climbed onto the windowsill, and fell out of the second-story window onto a flowerbed through the open window.
Currently, the child has been hospitalized with bodily injuries at a children's hospital.
Additionally
An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is currently underway. Based on this fact, a police investigator opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (leaving in danger). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 2 years.
