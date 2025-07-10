In Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old child fell from a fourth-floor window
Kyiv • UNN
In the city of Pokrov, Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old girl fell from a fourth-floor window. The child was urgently hospitalized after rescuers handed her over to medics.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old girl fell from a fourth-floor window and was urgently taken to the hospital, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
The incident occurred in the city of Pokrov, Dnipropetrovsk region.
A two-year-old girl fell from a fourth-floor window. Rescuers carefully lifted the child onto a stretcher and handed her over to medics. The girl was urgently taken to the hospital.
