Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 14399 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 33080 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 29264 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

05:00 AM • 39874 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 106732 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 50773 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 143915 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 86726 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 94397 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87555 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

A schoolgirl fell out of a third-floor window in Kyiv: police are working at the educational institution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a 14-year-old schoolgirl fell out of a third-floor window. The girl was hospitalized with injuries, and police are working at the scene in the educational institution to establish the circumstances of the incident.

A schoolgirl fell out of a third-floor window in Kyiv: police are working at the educational institution

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a 14-year-old schoolgirl fell out of the window of the third floor, she was hospitalized, the police are выяснює обставини інциденту в навчальному закладі, повідомили у ГУНП в столиці у середу, пише УНН.

The police are establishing the circumstances of an emergency involving a minor in an educational institution of the Dniprovskyi district. It is preliminarily known that a 14-year-old schoolgirl fell out of the window of the third floor

- reported the police in social networks.

It is noted that the girl with injuries was hospitalized to a medical institution.

Currently, as indicated, an investigative task force and juvenile police officers are working at the scene, establishing all the details of the incident and communicating with the administration of the educational institution.

Shooting occurred in a hotel in Kyiv: the suspect was detained14.05.25, 08:30 • 3360 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
