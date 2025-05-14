A schoolgirl fell out of a third-floor window in Kyiv: police are working at the educational institution
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a 14-year-old schoolgirl fell out of a third-floor window. The girl was hospitalized with injuries, and police are working at the scene in the educational institution to establish the circumstances of the incident.
The police are establishing the circumstances of an emergency involving a minor in an educational institution of the Dniprovskyi district. It is preliminarily known that a 14-year-old schoolgirl fell out of the window of the third floor
It is noted that the girl with injuries was hospitalized to a medical institution.
Currently, as indicated, an investigative task force and juvenile police officers are working at the scene, establishing all the details of the incident and communicating with the administration of the educational institution.
