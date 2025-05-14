A schoolgirl fell out of a third-floor window in Kyiv: police are working at the educational institution

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a 14-year-old schoolgirl fell out of the window of the third floor, she was hospitalized, the police are выяснює обставини інциденту в навчальному закладі, повідомили у ГУНП в столиці у середу, пише УНН.

The police are establishing the circumstances of an emergency involving a minor in an educational institution of the Dniprovskyi district. It is preliminarily known that a 14-year-old schoolgirl fell out of the window of the third floor - reported the police in social networks.

It is noted that the girl with injuries was hospitalized to a medical institution.

Currently, as indicated, an investigative task force and juvenile police officers are working at the scene, establishing all the details of the incident and communicating with the administration of the educational institution.

