Shooting occurred in a hotel in Kyiv: the suspect was detained

A shooting occurred in a hotel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv this morning, the suspect was detained during a special operation, no one was injured, the GUNP in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Police detained the perpetrator who committed the shooting in a hotel in the Sviatoshynskyi district - police said on social media.

Details

The report of the shooting was received by the police today at around 7:30. Police units were immediately sent to the scene and a special police operation was launched, as indicated.

"As a result of the measures taken, the police detained the perpetrator, no citizens were injured," the police said.

Police continue to work at the scene, all circumstances are being clarified.



