Shooting near Kyiv: special forces detained a man for shooting a soldier and his mother-in-law

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17856 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 32131 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37087 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41512 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66380 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64194 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67320 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39683 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53540 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47463 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+12°
3m/s
42%
748 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 66242 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123350 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71181 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 36325 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 51969 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 19025 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 28888 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66338 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 67296 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123608 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 52164 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71376 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 59284 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 89684 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 138550 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

Shooting near Kyiv: special forces detained a man for shooting a soldier and his mother-in-law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1844 views

According to the police, a man shot a soldier and his relative due to a dispute over payment for a weapon sold a month ago. The police have detained the suspect.

Shooting near Kyiv: special forces detained a man for shooting a soldier and his mother-in-law

During a special operation in the Kyiv region, the police detained a man within an hour for shooting a soldier and his relative, the GUNP in the region reported, writes UNN.

Kyiv region police detained a man who shot a soldier and his relative. They died as a result of gunshot wounds

- the police said.

The police, as indicated, "established that a month ago the serviceman sold weapons to a man for 1,000 dollars." "However, today there was a conflict between them regarding payment: the military demanded that the buyer pay him a certain amount more," the report said.

As a result, the man shot the soldier and his mother-in-law, who was at home, with the purchased weapon. After that, the attacker went to his own house and locked himself inside. Police special forces surrounded the house and detained the 63-year-old man within an hour

- the police said.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing. The issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion is being resolved.

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter08.05.25, 16:30 • 23355 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$62.48
Bitcoin
$99,389.10
S&P 500
$5,642.28
Tesla
$281.07
Газ TTF
$35.27
Золото
$3,362.80
Ethereum
$1,991.55