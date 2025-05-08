Shooting near Kyiv: special forces detained a man for shooting a soldier and his mother-in-law

During a special operation in the Kyiv region, the police detained a man within an hour for shooting a soldier and his relative, the GUNP in the region reported, writes UNN.

Kyiv region police detained a man who shot a soldier and his relative. They died as a result of gunshot wounds - the police said.

The police, as indicated, "established that a month ago the serviceman sold weapons to a man for 1,000 dollars." "However, today there was a conflict between them regarding payment: the military demanded that the buyer pay him a certain amount more," the report said.

As a result, the man shot the soldier and his mother-in-law, who was at home, with the purchased weapon. After that, the attacker went to his own house and locked himself inside. Police special forces surrounded the house and detained the 63-year-old man within an hour - the police said.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing. The issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion is being resolved.

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter