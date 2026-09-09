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The enemy attacked a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy: one person was killed, others were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Russian attack UAVs struck the premises of a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy. At least one person was killed, there were injuries and a fire.

The enemy attacked a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy: one person was killed, others were injured

The Russian army deliberately attacked the territory of a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy; there is one dead and people injured. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

The enemy deliberately struck the territory of a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy with an attack UAV. The death of one person has now been confirmed.  Preliminarily, the number of fatalities may be higher 

- Hryhorov reported.

There are also people injured. The information is being clarified.

Cars in the parking lot and the shopping and entertainment center building were damaged. A fire broke out.

All necessary services are working at the scene. The response to the aftermath and the rescue operation are ongoing.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration added that there is a threat of repeated strikes. Do not stay near the impact site and remain in safe places.

Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train; 90 passengers were rescued08.09.26, 09:50 • 24315 views

Antonina Tumanova

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