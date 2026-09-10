Tusk stated that the special services of Ukraine and Poland had prevented a threat at one of the border crossings

REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday that Poland had managed to prevent a threat at one of the border crossings on the border with Ukraine last night. At the same time, he expects similar facilities could become targets of attacks, as Moscow strikes trade routes in an attempt to weaken Kyiv economically, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The publication notes that Tusk's statement came after two people were killed on Wednesday as a result of a drone strike on a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in the Odesa region.

"Last night, thanks to the cooperation between our services and our Ukrainian colleagues, we managed to prevent a direct threat to one of the border crossings," Tusk said at a press conference in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people

"As is known, Russia has already resorted to provocative attacks on border crossings, for example, in Moldova. We expect similar actions against crossings on the border with Ukraine and in other countries, including Poland."

The publication notes that Russia has not yet commented on Tusk's remarks.

In addition

Tusk has repeatedly warned that the countries on NATO's eastern flank must be prepared for possible provocations by Russia, which invaded the territory of a neighboring state in 2022 and has been waging war in Ukraine ever since.

On Thursday, he said he had received a "fairly precise report directly from the CIA about possible developments in the coming months — a report that confirms what I have been saying and warning about for several months already."

"We must calculate various scenarios; both Poland and all of Europe must be prepared for different possible developments concerning not only the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front, but also along the eastern flank of the EU."