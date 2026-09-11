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"Slavia" lost victory in 2 minutes, "Bayern" and Man United ran riot: Champions League match results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Slavia lost to Lens 2:3, conceding twice late in the match. Bayern and Man United secured emphatic victories, while Shakhtar drew 1:1.

"Slavia" lost victory in 2 minutes, "Bayern" and Man United ran riot: Champions League match results

The latest matches of the opening round of the league phase have concluded in the Champions League. The evening's most dramatic match took place in Prague, where Slavia, playing with a numerical disadvantage, was still leading Lens 2–1 in the final minute, but conceded twice late on and lost 2–3, UNN reports.

Details

Bayern began the tournament confidently with a match against Norway's Bodø/Glimt. The Munich side scored five goals and did not allow their opponents to respond — 5–0.

Manchester United also left their opponents no chance. The English club thrashed Champions League debutants Sabah 4–0.

Como's debut and Shakhtar's draw

The debut of Italy's Como in the Champions League proved successful. The team confidently defeated Germany's RB Leipzig 4–1 and earned its first three points in the tournament.

Ukraine's Shakhtar began their Champions League campaign with an away match against PSV. The teams exchanged goals and ended the game 1–1.

Earlier, the match between Turkey's Fenerbahçe and Italy's Roma had also ended with the same score — 1–1.

Thus, Bayern and Manchester United recorded the biggest victories among the evening's matches, while Como marked its debut in the premier European club competition with a convincing win. The most dramatic ending came in Prague, where Slavia turned victory into defeat within a matter of minutes.

Shakhtar drew with PSV in the Champions League "debut match"10.09.26, 22:17 • 990 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Prague