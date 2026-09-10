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Shakhtar drew with PSV in the Champions League "debut match"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Shakhtar drew 1–1 away to PSV in the first round of the Champions League. Mendoza scored his first goal, while Dest equalized.

Shakhtar drew with PSV in the Champions League "debut match"

In the first round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, Shakhtar played Dutch side PSV away. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, reports UNN, citing FC Shakhtar.

For the first match of the European season, the Miners' head coach, Arda Turan, selected the following starting lineup: Riznyk in goal; Matviyenko and Bondar in central defense; Vinicius Tobias and Pedro Henrique at full-back; Ocheretko, Izaki, and Marlon Gomes in midfield; Mendoza and Alisson as wingers; and Kauã Elias as the central striker. 

A cautious first half with a Mendoza goal before the break

Shakhtar's players began the game assertively: in the opening minutes, they controlled possession, combined in the opposition half, and produced the first shot of the match, when Alisson's attempt was blocked by a home defender. In response, the Eindhoven side created perhaps the only genuinely clear-cut chance before the break: Perišić struck powerfully on the volley from the right side of the penalty area, but the ball went over the far corner. Subsequently, the Donetsk side held possession deep in their own half, drawing the opponents farther forward, while the Dutch side did not risk committing large numbers to attack. This positional battle, featuring a large number of fouls and stoppages, continued throughout the half. The teams maintained the tempo and attacked, but without much threat in the final phase. The breakthrough came in stoppage time: Marlon Gomes fought selflessly for the ball in the center circle, Izaki played it left to Gleiker Mendoza, who raced down the flank to the penalty area in his trademark style, cut inside, and spectacularly curled the ball into the right corner — 0-1! This was the Venezuelan winger's first goal for the Orange-and-Blacks in his Champions League debut. 

The opponent's quick goal and the eventual draw

The second half began with fierce pressure from PSV, and in the 48th minute the hosts managed to equalize: a low cross from the left flank reached the center of the penalty area, where Dest struck the ball on the volley and drove it inside the right post. The Miners responded to conceding by taking the initiative and launching a series of dangerous attacks of their own, winning several consecutive set pieces. From one of them, Alisson threatened the opposition goal with a free-kick, but the ball went over the left corner. Midway through the half, Arda Turan made his first substitutions, bringing on Neverton and Traoré. Meanwhile, Izaki had a good chance, breaking through down the right flank toward goal, but he shot straight at the goalkeeper. The teams alternated in controlling possession and constructing positional attacks, but the defensive play on both sides was almost faultless. In the 80th minute, a controversial incident occurred: Izaki fell in the opponents' penalty area after being pushed in the back, but the referees did not dare award a penalty. A few minutes later, the Donetsk side could have scored again: Ocheretko nodded the ball toward the six-yard box, where Traoré was ready to finish, but Dest got to it a moment earlier. In the very next attack, Pedro Henrique nearly chipped the ball under the crossbar after a prolonged move. In the final minute of regular time, the Ukrainian coaching staff made another double substitution, bringing Kryskiv and Lucas into the game. However, they no longer had time to influence the result. 

1-1 — Shakhtar open their European campaign with an away draw against PSV.

It should be added 

Arda Turan's team will play their next UEFA Champions League match on October 14, when they host Greek side AEK in London. The game will take place at Stamford Bridge stadium and will kick off at 21:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time).

"Shakhtar" plans to hold Champions League "home matches" in London21.08.26, 19:41 • 3647 views

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Shakhtar (Donetsk)
UEFA
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