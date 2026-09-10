$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
09:37 PM • 1116 views
Germany expels more than 150 Russian diplomats and their family members following sabotage in Leipzig
09:08 PM • 2264 views
"Slavia" lost victory in 2 minutes, "Bayern" and Man United ran riot: Champions League match results
08:58 PM • 2510 views
Denmark will allocate around $7 million to support 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans
08:44 PM • 2702 views
Ukraine has begun negotiations to connect to the EU's classified satellite systems
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 17984 views
$5,000 for each person: Trump resorts to populism for political survival — expert
September 10, 03:21 PM • 19721 views
Tusk stated that the special services of Ukraine and Poland had prevented a threat at one of the border crossings
September 10, 01:12 PM • 18698 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile from Fire Point will be ready for combat use within several weeks, the company's CEO saysPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 12:51 PM • 18113 views
Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°
Exclusive
September 10, 12:21 PM • 15671 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces restrictions on the Kharkiv–Izium connection: how to travel between the citiesPhoto
September 10, 12:17 PM • 13077 views
Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 8.1% in August. The NBU named the reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3m/s
67%
749mm
Popular news
Houthis seize Mokha, global energy flows under threat - ReutersSeptember 10, 02:25 PM • 5652 views
The enemy attacked Pavlohrad: there are fatalities and 18 wounded; retail pavilions are on fire VideoSeptember 10, 02:32 PM • 3630 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 19144 views
Deadly attack on a shopping mall in Pavlohrad: the death toll has risen to four, and the number of wounded to 60PhotoSeptember 10, 03:34 PM • 4578 views
Deadly attack on a shopping mall in Pavlohrad: the death toll has risen to five, while the number of injured has increased to 6705:36 PM • 9952 views
Publications
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 19211 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 34990 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 36908 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 44616 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 57739 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Pavlohrad
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 39732 views
Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 10, 12:05 AM • 38830 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 childrenSeptember 9, 11:06 PM • 39702 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?September 9, 10:05 PM • 38176 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"September 9, 08:58 PM • 37700 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
IPad Pro

Denmark will allocate around $7 million to support 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2510 views

Denmark is allocating 45 million kroner to support approximately 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans. The program will help them return to civilian life and work.

Denmark will allocate around $7 million to support 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans

Denmark will allocate 45 million Danish kroner, or approximately $7 million, to a new program supporting Ukrainian veterans. The initiative is intended to help them return to civilian life and find employment, Denmark’s Foreign Ministry reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, the program is designed for approximately 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans.

A stable Ukraine is important for our own security. That is why Denmark is providing 45 million kroner for a new Danish initiative for approximately 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans, so that they can find their way back to civilian life and work

– Rasmussen said.

The initiative’s main focus will be supporting veterans during reintegration, including their return to the labor market after their service.

The head of Denmark’s Foreign Ministry emphasized that supporting Ukraine and its stability also directly serve Denmark’s security interests.

Denmark is preparing to send migrants to "return centers" outside the EU — how this will affect Ukrainians04.09.26, 23:58 • 17826 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Denmark
Ukraine