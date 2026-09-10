Denmark will allocate around $7 million to support 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans

Denmark will allocate 45 million Danish kroner, or approximately $7 million, to a new program supporting Ukrainian veterans. The initiative is intended to help them return to civilian life and find employment, Denmark’s Foreign Ministry reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, the program is designed for approximately 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans.

A stable Ukraine is important for our own security. That is why Denmark is providing 45 million kroner for a new Danish initiative for approximately 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans, so that they can find their way back to civilian life and work – Rasmussen said.

The initiative’s main focus will be supporting veterans during reintegration, including their return to the labor market after their service.

The head of Denmark’s Foreign Ministry emphasized that supporting Ukraine and its stability also directly serve Denmark’s security interests.

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