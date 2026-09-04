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Denmark is preparing to send migrants to "return centers" outside the EU — how this will affect Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2046 views

Denmark plans to send illegal migrants to centers outside the EU starting in 2027. Ukrainians with temporary protection are not automatically affected by this.

Denmark is preparing to send migrants to "return centers" outside the EU — how this will affect Ukrainians

Denmark plans to begin sending foreigners to special centers outside the EU as early as next year if they have been denied asylum and have no legal grounds to remain in the country. Yle reports this, citing STT-AFP, UNN writes.

Details

Denmark’s Immigration Minister Morten Bødskov said that Copenhagen, together with Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Greece, is working to establish so-called return centers. The countries seek to agree on an appropriate mechanism that could become operational in 2027.

We do not agree that foreigners who are staying illegally in Denmark are rewarded because we have difficulties returning them

— Bødskov said.

Does this apply to Ukrainians?

The new mechanism does not provide for the automatic transfer of Ukrainian refugees to such centers. Under EU rules, they are intended for nationals of third countries who have no legal right to remain in the European Union and in whose cases a return decision has already been issued.

Ukrainians are covered by a separate temporary protection regime. At the same time, Denmark has its own special rules governing Ukrainians’ stay and this year introduced restrictions for some citizens who fall under Ukraine’s mobilization rules. These changes are unrelated to the new system of "return centers."

Landmark asylum reform takes effect in the EU – what the new migration pact entails12.06.26, 15:09 • 3863 views

Stepan Haftko

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