September 2026 in Ukraine: Monthly highlights and what to expect in October

September in the country passed under the sign of diplomatic meetings, the struggle for funding, and new strikes on the energy sector. October, meanwhile, is expected to bring Ukrainians decisions on the budget and martial law and, possibly, new peace talks.

What Ukraine experienced during the month coming to an end and what it expects from October is reported by UNN.

Diplomacy and foreign policy

The month’s diplomatic start was provided by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner: on September 5, they met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and the following day they came to Kyiv for the first time.

And already on September 18 in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new format of cooperation — the "Carpathian Eight." It included Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Hungary. At the first summit, held that same day in the Carpathians, they discussed security, energy, and logistics.

On September 23, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UN General Assembly. One of the main topics was a possible cessation of mutual strikes on energy infrastructure. Further negotiations with Russia, the supply of Patriot missiles, and the potential production of such missiles in Ukraine were also discussed. No agreement on an energy truce was reached following the meeting.

Two days later, on September 25, the United States proposed a new trilateral negotiation format, "Ukraine — US — Russia." Washington officially proposed holding the meeting in the UAE. The issues discussed included ending the war, energy security, and shipping.

The war

At the very beginning of the month, the Ukrainian leadership reported that the new Russian tactic — uninterrupted drone attacks on the capital and regional centers — required the urgent development of faster interceptor drones. And on September 28 alone, Russia used more than 120 "Shaheds," about 90 of them jet-powered.

Starting on September 3, the state changed its approach to air-raid alerts. The Cabinet of Ministers supported dividing alerts according to the level of threat: a "yellow" level for UAV attacks and a "red" level for an elevated missile or combined threat. At the same time, the government recommended that Kyiv shorten the curfew to 01:00 - 05:00 and ensure fuller operation of the metro and public transport when the threat level was lower.

It is also worth mentioning that on the night of September 30, Russia launched its first massive attack on the energy sector since the end of the previous heating season. In particular, the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of missile and drone attacks.

Meanwhile, the success of the Ukrainian military on the front was Operation "Vivaldi." The command of the 3rd Army Corps announced the advance of Ukrainian forces in the area of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. By the end of the month, according to Commander Andrii Biletskyi, Ukrainian troops had retaken or cleared about 176 sq. km and five settlements.

Economy

On September 15, the government submitted the draft state budget for 2027. UAH 4.885 trillion, nearly 44% of GDP, was allocated for security and defense. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers expects at least UAH 1 trillion in material and technical assistance from partners. The draft effectively cemented the state’s even deeper dependence on external financing for civilian expenditures.

On September 17 the NBU again tightened monetary policy. The key policy rate was raised from 15.5% to 16% per annum. The decision was explained by accelerating inflation and increasing inflationary risks; in August, annual consumer inflation reached 8.1%. This was the second consecutive rate increase in 2026.

On September 25 the EU unblocked EUR 6.6 billion related to military assistance to Ukraine. The funds come from the European Peace Facility: EUR 900 million for the EU military mission, EUR 1 billion for joint procurement, and EUR 4.7 billion in reimbursements to member states. The funding had previously been blocked for months because of the position of Hungary’s previous government.

That same day, the country's largest steel enterprise stopped operations. ArcelorMittal announced the suspension of production at its plant in Kryvyi Rih after four Russian strikes in five weeks. The company reported five employee deaths and significant destruction; the enterprise is connected to more than 16,000 employees and contractors.

October 2026 events: what to expect in the new month

October, like September, promises to be rich in events in various areas.

Diplomacy and international politics

On October 1, at Ukraine's request, the OSCE Permanent Council will consider the situation in occupied Oleshky. Russian troops are currently holding civilians hostage in the city, including at least 50 children. The Ukrainian delegation plans to inform the participating states about the humanitarian catastrophe that the Russian Federation has created in the city.

On October 15–16, a meeting of the European Council will take place in Brussels. It is expected to discuss strengthening assistance to Ukraine. The talks will concern support for the country during the winter and strengthening air defense forces.

Domestic politics

On October 12, members of parliament are expected to return from their recess. According to the schedule, this was supposed to happen a day later, but the Cabinet of Ministers insists on an accelerated pace. The government says that lawmakers must have time to consider all the bills and adopt the necessary decisions so that official Kyiv receives $4.3 billion.

It is also worth emphasizing that, under the resolution on expenditure priorities adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers on September 28, from October through December, if funds are insufficient, payments will be made only for defense, debt servicing, pensions, salaries, and social benefits.

War

Starting October 1, the rules for extending a mobilization deferment through Administrative Service Centers (ASC) are changing. Previously, the legislation did not clearly specify how long before the expiration of a current deferment one could reapply for its extension. From now on, there is a specific deadline: fewer than 30 calendar days must remain before the current deferment expires.

Economy

Starting October 1, Ukrainians will not pay for disconnection and reconnection of electricity if their power was cut off because of a debt of less than UAH 1,664. This became possible because a unified mechanism for determining the cost of these services will come into operation at the beginning of the month. The approximate average maximum price of each service, excluding VAT, is UAH 170 remotely, UAH 510 at the meter, and UAH 1,020 at the utility pole.

In addition, starting October 1, employers must submit a new report on the employment of people with disabilities. This applies to employers with 8 or more employees who have not met the employment quota for people with disabilities. For the first–third quarters of 2026, it must be submitted by November 9, while the assessed contribution must be paid by November 19. The document is sent to the tax authorities at the primary place of registration in electronic or paper form.

Starting October 8, mobile service will also become more expensive for Kyivstar subscribers.

We are updating the cost of our plans because expenses for maintaining and restoring the network are increasing. Fuel, equipment, and other resources needed to provide high-quality communications for our subscribers are becoming more expensive — the company explained.

Thus, the new cost of services for users of some of the operator's tariff plans will be:

LOVE UA Svoboda (v2024) — will increase from UAH 190 to UAH 250;

LOVE UA Base — from UAH 200 to UAH 250;

LOVE UA Svitlo (v2024) — from UAH 260 to UAH 310;

LOVE UA Svitlo (v2024)*with the Superpower Economy — from UAH 200 to UAH 250.

In turn, starting October 18, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy is lowering the requirements for farmers seeking critical enterprise status. From that date, submitting documents to the ministry will require only 200 hectares of land instead of 1,000 hectares, while the annual net income requirement has been halved to UAH 20 million. This will allow domestic farmers to reserve employees, as previously, due to stricter requirements, 15% of farms were unable to confirm this status.

Life

Frosts are expected in a number of regions of Ukraine as early as October 2. According to forecasts by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, temperatures will drop to 0–3°C. This applies to Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions.

As a reminder, if the air temperature in most regions falls below -8°C or remains at that level for three consecutive days, the heating season will begin in the country. However, amid the war, everything will depend on the readiness of the networks to supply heat and the absence of powerful and widespread shelling of infrastructure by the Russian military.

In addition, starting October 1, drivers will be required to turn on their headlights when driving outside built-up areas. This requirement will remain in effect until May 1, 2027. This refers to daytime running lights or dipped-beam headlights, which must be used at any time of day. The fine for non-compliance is UAH 425–510.

Notable October dates: public and professional holidays

On October 1, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine, which coincides with the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, Veterans’ Day and the Feast of the Intercession according to the new church calendar. During martial law, public holidays are working days, so October has 22 working days and 9 days off.

The month’s professional holidays also include:

October 4 — Education Workers’ Day ;

October 5 — World Teachers’ Day and International Doctors’ Day;

October 18 — Food Industry Workers’ Day;

October 25 — Motorists’ and Road Workers’ Day;

October 27 — Ukrainian Writing and Language Day.

Cultural and sporting events in October

The main cultural event of the month will be the 55th Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival, which will run from October 24 to November 1. It covers three main categories: student films, first professional short films and first professional feature-length fiction films. The festival’s main award is the Scythian Deer statuette. In addition to it, the winner of the Grand Prix for Best Film in the International Competition in 2026 will receive $5,000. Winners in individual categories of the International Competition will receive $2,000 each, while the winner of the National Competition will receive UAH 50,000. Separate awards are provided for Teen Screen and the documentary film competition.

From October 12 to 14, Lutsk will host the XXX All-Ukrainian Competition of Professional Reciters named after Lesya Ukrainka.

And from October 24 to November 1, Kharkiv residents will be able to attend the 10th Bardak Festival of Independent Ukrainian Short Films. However, whether the event will take place depends on the security situation.

In football, after defeating Hungary (1:0) and drawing with Georgia (0:0), Ukraine’s national team will play Northern Ireland in the Nations League on October 2 and Hungary on October 5 — both matches will be held in Trnava, Slovakia, starting at 21:45 Kyiv time. In the Champions League, Shakhtar will host AEK in London on October 14 and play away against Inter on October 21.

In addition, the GGBET 2026/27 Basketball Super League begins on October 1. For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, the new season will be held according to a traveling schedule. On October 1, Rivne will host Kharkivski Sokoly, while Volyn will play Kyiv-Basket.

From October 9 to 18, Vinnytsia will host the Ukrainian Championship among club chess teams.

And from October 23 to 25, the Ukrainian Cross-Country Athletics Championship will take place. The competition will be held in Uzhhorod for adults, youth, juniors and adolescents.

What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast