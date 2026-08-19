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As a result of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr, the number of injured has risen to 40; the Interior Ministry named the deceased police officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4146 views

Rescue operations are ongoing after the Russian attack on the police building in Zhytomyr. Two police officers were killed and more than 40 people were injured.

As a result of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr, the number of injured has risen to 40; the Interior Ministry named the deceased police officers

Emergency and rescue operations are still ongoing in the building of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region following the russian attack; the number of injured has risen to 40. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivskyi, who added - "this strike is a continuation of Russia's tactic of "hunting" those who defend and save", reports UNN.

I received further reports from Zhytomyr, where emergency and rescue operations are still ongoing in the building of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region A tragic day not only for the National Police of Ukraine, but for the entire system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A cynical and deliberate strike. In broad daylight. When not only employees but also visitors - civilian citizens - were in the building 

- Vygivskyi reported. 

According to him, when the air raid alert was announced, most people managed to go down to the shelter, but the double direct strike unfortunately claimed the lives of two police officers. 

Artem Zubchuk. A police captain and senior operative officer of the Department of Strategic Investigations in Zhytomyr region. He was 32 years old. 

Yuliia Yevdokymova, who was 39 years old. A police lieutenant colonel and assistant to the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region.

Eternal memory to those who died, and sincere condolences to their families and colleagues. All those wounded have been receiving the necessary medical assistance from the very first minutes. As of now, more than 40 people have been injured 

- Vygivskyi added. 

According to the minister, this strike is a continuation of Russia's tactic of "hunting" those who defend and save. Every day, police officers and rescuers, official vehicles and facilities become targets - not only in frontline regions. Almost always at precisely those moments when our services are helping civilians. 

There were also reports today from Maksym Tsutskiridze, Acting Head of the National Police of Ukraine. The response protocols for employees during air raid alerts have been developed, but Russian terror requires regular strengthening of security measures. I thank every employee who, despite the daily threat, remains in the ranks. For safety and for the sake of the people 

- Vygivskyi concluded.

As a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injured19.08.26, 17:50 • 28580 views

Antonina Tumanova

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