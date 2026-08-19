As a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injured

Zhytomyr was subjected to a cynical attack by Russian forces—the enemy struck with drones of the "Banderol" type. This attack claimed the lives of two police officers. At least 20 people were injured. This was reported by Maksym Tsutskiridze, acting Head of the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The enemy is once again striking not only buildings. It is deliberately attacking people who work every day for the safety of others. Today, the building of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region came under attack. The shelling caused a fire on the roof and the fourth floor. This is yet another manifestation of the true nature of Russian aggression—terror directed against people and those who protect them - Tsutskiridze reported.

According to him, police officers, rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene. We are helping those affected, ensuring people's safety and documenting every consequence of this attack.

I would like to address our police officers separately. Despite the pain and loss, you remain at your posts. You continue to perform your duties, help people and maintain the country's security. Our colleagues were killed today. This is an irreparable loss for the National Police. I extend my sincere condolences to their relatives and loved ones. Strength and the speediest recovery to all those injured - Tsutskiridze summed up.

We remind you

Zhytomyr was attacked by the Russian Federation with jet-powered drones; there was an impact on the building of the regional police department. Information about those killed and injured is being уточнюється.