"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region, followed by a detonation, showing the aftermath and noting that more than 370 people have already been evacuated and that the evacuation is continuing, and emphasizing that "those who allowed this to happen must certainly be held accountable for their decisions" — "there are regulations: ammunition cannot be located near houses or other residential buildings," UNN reports.

Since the evening, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian drone strike have been underway in the village of Myla near Kyiv. Headquarters have been deployed at the site to assist people. All necessary services have been engaged. Units of the State Emergency Service are working — more than 300 personnel. There was a strike on a warehouse followed by a detonation. Unfortunately, there is significant damage to the surrounding infrastructure: residential buildings and a boarding facility for elderly people and people with disabilities have been damaged. As of now, it is known that 27 people have been killed. One of those killed was the head of the Dmytrivka community, Taras Didych. He was rescuing people. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Dozens of people have been injured. More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is continuing - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

As the President noted, "there were reports from Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi."

Those who allowed this to happen must certainly be held accountable for their decisions. Investigators from the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting a pre-trial investigation; criminal proceedings have been opened under the article concerning official negligence. There are regulations: ammunition cannot be located near houses or other residential buildings. There will certainly be appropriate conclusions - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"There were also strikes on our regions overnight — Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Mykolaiv region, Donetsk region, and Chernihiv region. There were more than 260 attack drones, as well as 'banderols.' In fact, there have been uninterrupted attacks by jet-powered drones on Kyiv. Ukraine cannot be left alone in seeking solutions to protect against such strikes, and I thank everyone who is helping with additional support packages and sanctions measures against Russia," the Head of State said.

A Russian strike followed by a detonation in the Kyiv region claimed the lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.