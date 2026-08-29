"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a video

$44.540.0351.86
ukenru
08:59 AM • 1754 views
"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a videoVideo
08:32 AM • 5382 views
A Russian strike followed by a detonation in the Kyiv region claimed the lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.
August 29, 01:55 AM • 34049 views
The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations
August 29, 12:38 AM • 35058 views
After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
August 28, 11:54 PM • 20764 views
Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and VenezuelaPhoto
August 28, 11:27 PM • 18782 views
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military AdministrationVideo
August 28, 08:21 PM • 24249 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
August 28, 05:06 PM • 36895 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
August 28, 04:13 PM • 33351 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 52104 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3m/s
42%
754mm
Popular news
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 15358 views
Trump has lost another attempt to overturn the criminal conviction on the grounds of presidential immunityAugust 29, 12:16 AM • 12499 views
Eating together may reduce the risk of depression and dementia – BBCAugust 29, 12:56 AM • 10708 views
Saab has flown the two-seat Gripen F for the first time – why this version is important for UkraineAugust 29, 01:16 AM • 6622 views
In Nepal, 64 Ukrainians are now considered missing after the flood — MFA07:52 AM • 10313 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 52104 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 47266 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 48120 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 46868 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 46141 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Pete Hegseth
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Nepal
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 15511 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 16131 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 69947 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 100236 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 96213 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Financial Times
P-800 Oniks

"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1788 views

In the village of Myla, 27 people were killed and dozens injured after a strike on a warehouse. More than 370 residents were evacuated, and proceedings were opened over negligence.

"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region, followed by a detonation, showing the aftermath and noting that more than 370 people have already been evacuated and that the evacuation is continuing, and emphasizing that "those who allowed this to happen must certainly be held accountable for their decisions" — "there are regulations: ammunition cannot be located near houses or other residential buildings," UNN reports.

Since the evening, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian drone strike have been underway in the village of Myla near Kyiv. Headquarters have been deployed at the site to assist people. All necessary services have been engaged. Units of the State Emergency Service are working — more than 300 personnel. There was a strike on a warehouse followed by a detonation. Unfortunately, there is significant damage to the surrounding infrastructure: residential buildings and a boarding facility for elderly people and people with disabilities have been damaged. As of now, it is known that 27 people have been killed. One of those killed was the head of the Dmytrivka community, Taras Didych. He was rescuing people. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Dozens of people have been injured. More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is continuing

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

As the President noted, "there were reports from Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi."

Those who allowed this to happen must certainly be held accountable for their decisions. Investigators from the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting a pre-trial investigation; criminal proceedings have been opened under the article concerning official negligence. There are regulations: ammunition cannot be located near houses or other residential buildings. There will certainly be appropriate conclusions

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

"There were also strikes on our regions overnight — Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Mykolaiv region, Donetsk region, and Chernihiv region. There were more than 260 attack drones, as well as 'banderols.' In fact, there have been uninterrupted attacks by jet-powered drones on Kyiv. Ukraine cannot be left alone in seeking solutions to protect against such strikes, and I thank everyone who is helping with additional support packages and sanctions measures against Russia," the Head of State said.

A Russian strike followed by a detonation in the Kyiv region claimed the lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.29.08.26, 11:32 • 5418 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePoliticsKyiv region
Explosions
Evacuation
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv