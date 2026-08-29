A Russian strike followed by a detonation in the Kyiv region claimed the lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.

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In the Kyiv region, as a result of an enemy strike in Bucha district followed by subsequent detonation, 27 fatalities have been reported; 42 people, including 4 children, sustained injuries of varying severity, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Saturday, UNN reports.

The effort to eliminate the consequences of the enemy strike in Bucha district is ongoing. We are coordinating all responsible services at the site. Unfortunately, as of now, 27 fatalities have been reported. And this figure may not be final. I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones. It recently became known that among those killed was Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community. Taras Tarasovych was among the first to go to the scene, to the people. This is a great loss for our region. May his memory be eternal - Tkachenko wrote on social media.

He added:

As of now, emergency rescue and firefighting operations are continuing at the site. Structures are being dismantled, fires extinguished, search and rescue operations conducted, and buildings and the surrounding area inspected. Medical services are also working at the site. According to available data, 42 people, including 4 children, sustained injuries of varying severity. All received qualified medical assistance, and 7 victims were hospitalized. A total of 381 people, including 59 children, were evacuated from the emergency zone

According to him, "an operational headquarters has been deployed in Dmytrivka to process requests from local residents. Hot meals and psychological support can also be obtained at the headquarters."

He added that an assessment of the damage caused to the community was ongoing. "It is currently known that around 50 residential buildings sustained damage of varying severity. Temporary accommodation is available for those whose homes were affected. More detailed information can be obtained at the operational headquarters operating at the Dmytrivka village council. We are working on the ground with the community," Tkachenko said.

Russian jet-powered drones continue to attack Kyiv: aftermath reported in three districts of the capital

Update

Black smoke rose over the Kyiv region after a Russian attack. Explosions were heard in the region the day before. And the Regional Military Administration officially stated that warehouses were burning in Bucha district after the Russian attack, and that the fire was accompanied by explosions.

Today, it became known that Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community, was killed as a result of the Russian attack after arriving at the site of the enemy strike to provide assistance.

Head of community killed in the Kyiv region after arriving to help following a Russian attack

Against the backdrop of the detonation in the Kyiv region as a result of the enemy attack, the movement of all vehicles has been blocked from kilometer 15 to kilometer 32 of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop road in both directions, and a detour has been arranged, the patrol police reported.

Against the backdrop of explosions, traffic was blocked on the Kyiv–Chop highway from kilometer 15 to kilometer 32

They added that, due to the situation on the Kyiv–Chop highway (M-06), the movement of all vehicles is also partially restricted in Kyiv along Beresteiskyi Avenue and the Great Ring Road toward Zhytomyr. "Vehicle traffic is being restored periodically as circumstances permit," the patrol police said.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that the circumstances of the detonation on the territory of the enterprise following the enemy attack, as well as the actions of responsible officials in the Kyiv region, are being investigated.

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the detonation at an enterprise near Kyiv and possible negligence by officials

"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the conduct of an aggressive war under Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and possible official negligence under Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in Bucha district of the Kyiv region," the PGO stated.

According to preliminary data from the prosecutor's office, "on August 28, at around 20:10, as a result of a Russian attack on the territory of one of the enterprises in the village of Myla, an unmanned aerial vehicle fell or struck the site; its type is being established. A large-scale fire broke out on the enterprise's premises, followed by detonations. SES units and other emergency services are working at the site."

"As a result of the incident in Bucha district, a private residential building was destroyed and seven more houses were damaged. A fire engine and a nursing home for elderly people were also damaged," the agency reported.

"The investigation will establish not only all the circumstances of the Russian attack, but also the causes and conditions that may have significantly exacerbated its consequences. In particular, it will verify the legality of the placement and storage of explosive objects and materials on the premises of the enterprise, the availability of the necessary permits and approvals, as well as the actions of the officials who made the relevant decisions," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, having received reports from the "Minister of Internal Affairs and the head of the State Emergency Service regarding the enemy strike in Kyiv region's Bucha district, where a fire broke out after the impact followed by a detonation," stated that he expected an "immediate and strict response" from law enforcement officers.

"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region

"The Kyiv–Chop highway has been temporarily closed. Police officers, rescuers, bomb disposal technicians and all emergency services are working at the scene. Urgent measures are being taken to protect and rescue people and, if necessary, evacuate them. All the necessary forces and means have been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the attack," he stated.

"But unfortunately, it can already be stated that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve was not a lesson. In the fifth year of the full-scale invasion, making the same mistakes over and over is criminal negligence. And everyone responsible, without exception, must face severe punishment so that such situations never happen again," Koretskyi emphasized.