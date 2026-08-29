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Head of community killed in the Kyiv region after arriving to help following a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Taras Didych was killed at the site of the nighttime Russian attack on the Kyiv region. He had headed the Dmytrivska community for more than 30 years.

Head of community killed in the Kyiv region after arriving to help following a Russian attack
Head of the Dmytrivska community Taras Didych. Photo: Nezlamni.City

The head of the Dmytrivka community, Taras Didych, was killed in an attack by the Russian Federation in the Kyiv region, Bucha Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk and Infrastructure Minister Mykola Kalashnyk reported on Saturday on social media, UNN writes.

Details

"I deeply sympathize with the family and loved ones of Dmytrivka community head Taras Tarasovych Didych, who was killed as a result of an enemy attack on the Kyiv region. He was one of the first to arrive at the site of the attack to help people. Because he could not do otherwise. For more than 30 years, since 1994, Taras Tarasovych had headed the community, lived with its problems, and knew every street and every village. He always remained with his people. He did not abandon them during the Russian occupation either—he was there, supporting and helping them, holding the community together during one of its most terrifying periods," Kalashnyk stated.

"My colleague, Dmytrivka community head Taras Didych, was killed tonight. Taras Tarasovych went to the site of the enemy's nighttime shelling to be there for the people and help them. And he himself was killed," Fedoruk wrote .

As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military Administration29.08.26, 02:27 • 17280 views

Julia Shramko

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