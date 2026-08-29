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As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1632 views

The Russian attack on the Kyiv region claimed lives; the exact number of victims is being established. More than 200 people were evacuated from Bucha district.

As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military Administration

As a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities, but the final number of victims is currently unknown. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, there are fatalities as a result of the enemy attack. We currently do not have final information on the number of victims

Tkachenko said.

According to him, rescuers and other relevant services continue to work at the sites. The head of the Regional Military Administration expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.

More than 200 people evacuated in Bucha district

Earlier, Tkachenko reported that an operational headquarters had been set up at the site of the attack in Bucha district. Rescuers, police officers, medics and representatives of other emergency services are involved in eliminating the consequences.

Fires in five buildings extinguished, 165 people evacuated, 6 injured after strike on Kyiv region – Regional Military Administration29.08.26, 00:37 • 894 views

More than 200 people, including children, were evacuated from the scene. Firefighting efforts are continuing.

According to Tkachenko, Russian attack drones continue to strike the Kyiv region, while emergency and operational services are working around the clock.

"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region28.08.26, 23:21 • 13440 views

Stepan Haftko

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