Fires in five buildings extinguished, 165 people evacuated, 6 injured after strike on Kyiv region – Regional Military Administration

In the Bucha district of Kyiv region, following a Russian strike, rescuers extinguished fires at five private homes and a catering establishment, and evacuated 165 people from the scene. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

The attack caused a large-scale fire that spread to private residential buildings. The fires at five homes and the catering establishment have now been extinguished.

A total of 165 people were evacuated from the scene. According to the latest data, six people were injured as a result of the attack, and they are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Efforts to eliminate the aftermath are ongoing

Rescuers, medics, police officers and other necessary services continue to work at the scene. Efforts to eliminate the aftermath of the Russian strike are ongoing.

Tkachenko also urged residents of Kyiv region not to ignore air-raid warnings and to stay in shelters during times of danger.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses are on fire following a Russian attack — the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to approach the scene because of explosions