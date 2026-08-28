In the Kyiv region, warehouses are burning after a Russian attack — the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to approach the scene because of explosions.

As a result of the enemy attack, warehouses are on fire in the Bucha district. The fire is accompanied by explosions. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack and doing everything possible to contain the fire. Information about casualties, the extent of the destruction, and other consequences is being clarified - Tkachenko reported.

Traffic for all vehicles has been temporarily blocked on the section of the M-06 "Kyiv — Chop" highway from kilometer 15 to kilometer 32.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration urged residents of the district not to approach the scene and to follow the instructions of the emergency services.

An explosion occurred on the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv, reportedly followed by detonation.