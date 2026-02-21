Kyiv-Odesa highway
Ukraine's main highway
The Kyiv-Odesa highway (M 05 highway) is one of Ukraine's most important roads, connecting the capital Kyiv with the port city of Odesa on the Black Sea. It provides active transport for passengers, goods, and tourists and is key to the country's economy.
The highway passes through several regions of Ukraine, including Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv, and is part of an international transport corridor.
1930
Construction of the road between Kyiv and Odesa begins
1960
Asphalting of the main part of the highway completed
1980
Modernization and expansion of the roadbed carried out
2000
Active repair and renovation of the pavement begins
2015
Key sections repaired and traffic safety improved
2020
New road signs and lighting introduced on the highway
2025
The Kyiv-Odesa highway remains the main artery for passenger and freight transportation