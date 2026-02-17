Traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway will be temporarily restricted for buses and trucks due to bad weather
Kyiv • UNN
On February 18, from 05:00, traffic restrictions for buses, minibuses, and all types of freight transport were introduced on the M-15 Odesa-Reni highway. This is due to deteriorating weather conditions, including freezing rain, snow, and ice.
On February 18, from 05:00, temporary traffic restrictions for buses, minibuses, and all types of freight transport will be introduced along the entire length of the M-15 Odesa - Reni highway due to deteriorating weather conditions. This was reported by the Restoration Agency, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As noted, the decision was made due to freezing rain, snow, strong gusts of wind, and black ice, which create increased danger for road users. Preventive measures are being introduced to avoid road accidents and ensure driver safety.
For passenger cars, traffic on the highway remains unrestricted. The resumption of traffic for restricted categories of transport will be announced additionally. Drivers are asked to treat the situation with understanding and plan their routes in advance.
Recall
After the cyclone on February 17, roads in a number of regions of Ukraine are covered with snow, with possible snowdrifts. Passage on major roads is ensured, except for a section of the T-24-01 highway in Kirovohrad region, where there are traffic restrictions due to the threat of landslides.