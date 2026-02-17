$43.170.07
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 6742 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 8736 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 12973 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 20648 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 31522 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 42761 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 51244 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38278 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 64453 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway will be temporarily restricted for buses and trucks due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

On February 18, from 05:00, traffic restrictions for buses, minibuses, and all types of freight transport were introduced on the M-15 Odesa-Reni highway. This is due to deteriorating weather conditions, including freezing rain, snow, and ice.

On February 18, from 05:00, temporary traffic restrictions for buses, minibuses, and all types of freight transport will be introduced along the entire length of the M-15 Odesa - Reni highway due to deteriorating weather conditions. This was reported by the Restoration Agency, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As noted, the decision was made due to freezing rain, snow, strong gusts of wind, and black ice, which create increased danger for road users. Preventive measures are being introduced to avoid road accidents and ensure driver safety.

For passenger cars, traffic on the highway remains unrestricted. The resumption of traffic for restricted categories of transport will be announced additionally. Drivers are asked to treat the situation with understanding and plan their routes in advance.

Recall

After the cyclone on February 17, roads in a number of regions of Ukraine are covered with snow, with possible snowdrifts. Passage on major roads is ensured, except for a section of the T-24-01 highway in Kirovohrad region, where there are traffic restrictions due to the threat of landslides.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Auto Weather and environment
Kyiv-Odesa highway
Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Ukraine
Odesa