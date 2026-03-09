The government has allocated an additional three billion UAH from the reserve fund for road repairs
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 3 billion for the repair of international highways and logistics routes. More than 140 brigades restore 40,000 m² of pavement daily.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional UAH 3 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the repair of state-owned highways. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.
The government is allocating an additional UAH 3 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the repair of state-owned highways. The funds are primarily directed to international and national roads – key logistical routes, high-traffic roads, as well as roads that play an important role in evacuation and providing for frontline regions.
Svyrydenko noted that ongoing road repairs are continuing. More than 140 brigades, which is more than 1,100 workers, repair about 40,000 m² of pavement daily on state roads throughout Ukraine. Work is being accelerated to make key routes safe as soon as possible. Repair volumes are expected to reach 100-150 thousand m² per day.
The next stage, the Prime Minister said, is the transition to large-scale "card" repairs, which will provide a more durable road surface.
The largest volumes of work are carried out on such international roads as:
- M-05 Kyiv-Odesa – 10,521.4 m2;
- M-06 Kyiv-Chop – 6,802 m2;
- M-14 Odesa-Melitopol – 1,510 m2;
- M-19 Domanove - Kovel - Chernivtsi - Terebleche (to Bucharest) – 1,007 m2;
- M-21 Vystupovychi - Zhytomyr - Mohyliv-Podilskyi – 4,833 m2;
- M-28 Odesa - Yuzhne - /M-14/ –3,700 m2.
Svyrydenko emphasized that since the beginning of the year, almost 220,000 m² of road surface damage has already been eliminated.
The Ukrainian government will allocate 3 billion hryvnias from the state budget's reserve fund for pothole repairs. Work has begun and should be completed by June 1.