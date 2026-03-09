The government has allocated an additional three billion UAH from the reserve fund for road repairs

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional UAH 3 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the repair of state-owned highways. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

The government is allocating an additional UAH 3 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the repair of state-owned highways. The funds are primarily directed to international and national roads – key logistical routes, high-traffic roads, as well as roads that play an important role in evacuation and providing for frontline regions. - the statement says.

Svyrydenko noted that ongoing road repairs are continuing. More than 140 brigades, which is more than 1,100 workers, repair about 40,000 m² of pavement daily on state roads throughout Ukraine. Work is being accelerated to make key routes safe as soon as possible. Repair volumes are expected to reach 100-150 thousand m² per day.

The next stage, the Prime Minister said, is the transition to large-scale "card" repairs, which will provide a more durable road surface.

The largest volumes of work are carried out on such international roads as:

M-05 Kyiv-Odesa – 10,521.4 m2;

M-06 Kyiv-Chop – 6,802 m2;

M-14 Odesa-Melitopol – 1,510 m2;

M-19 Domanove - Kovel - Chernivtsi - Terebleche (to Bucharest) – 1,007 m2;

M-21 Vystupovychi - Zhytomyr - Mohyliv-Podilskyi – 4,833 m2;

M-28 Odesa - Yuzhne - /M-14/ –3,700 m2.

Svyrydenko emphasized that since the beginning of the year, almost 220,000 m² of road surface damage has already been eliminated.

Recall

The Ukrainian government will allocate 3 billion hryvnias from the state budget's reserve fund for pothole repairs. Work has begun and should be completed by June 1.