Odesa Oblast has 100% prepared its boiler houses for the heating season. The process of switching boiler houses to alternative fuels with the support of international partners is underway.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to rename 328 settlements in Ukraine. The names associated with Russian and Soviet narratives, including the names of Moscow figures and Soviet symbols, are being changed.
A new draft resolution on renaming cities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It was decided to remove several settlements from it, including Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk.
55 million tons of cargo, including 37. 4 million tons of agricultural products exported to 45 countries, were transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in the 10 months of its operation.
The leadership of the Odessa region is negotiating with Turkey on the transfer of floating power plants to cover the electricity shortage. It is planned to place one vessel each in Izmail, Odessa and Yuzhny.
What is known about the company "Alcides Black Sea", which got into a scandal due to the fact that it tried to illegally use the road, which is on the balance sheet of "OPP".
"Olsides Black Sea" has said at least three times in the past year alone that its work is being blocked.
Olsidz group of companies, which positions itself as a bona fide producer of sunflower oil, was involved in a scandal related to large-scale falsification of products exported from Ukraine.
The actions of the company "Olsides Black Sea" could cause huge damage to the state due to the complication of the work of the "grain corridor".
Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.
Russia's missile attack on Ukraine's Pivdennyi seaport has damaged Singapore's port facilities, Zelenskyy says in his address to the Ukraine-NATO meeting.
Several rehabilitation projects are being implemented in Odesa Oblast to help servicemen and children recover from injuries sustained during the war.
Police are investigating the theft of flowers from a memorial in Yuzhne dedicated to fallen Ukrainian heroes after relatives who saw it on surveillance video reported it.