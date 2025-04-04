$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15540 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28295 views

06:32 PM • 28295 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64607 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64607 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213549 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213549 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122469 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122469 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391726 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310607 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310607 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131650 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213549 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391726 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254238 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310607 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2988 views

07:44 PM • 2988 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14054 views

05:58 PM • 14054 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45232 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72071 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72071 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57169 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57169 views
News by theme

Kiper told about the preparation of Odesa region for the heating season

Odesa Oblast has 100% prepared its boiler houses for the heating season. The process of switching boiler houses to alternative fuels with the support of international partners is underway.

Society • October 15, 04:28 PM • 16316 views

Verkhovna Rada supports renaming of 328 settlements as part of de-sovietization

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to rename 328 settlements in Ukraine. The names associated with Russian and Soviet narratives, including the names of Moscow figures and Soviet symbols, are being changed.

Society • September 19, 09:05 AM • 21503 views

New draft law on renaming cities submitted to the Rada

A new draft resolution on renaming cities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It was decided to remove several settlements from it, including Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk.

Society • September 18, 07:56 PM • 19301 views

Record 55 million tons of cargo transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor

55 million tons of cargo, including 37. 4 million tons of agricultural products exported to 45 countries, were transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in the 10 months of its operation.

Economy • June 27, 01:35 PM • 25295 views

Turkey may transfer floating power plants to Odessa region: keeper tells details

The leadership of the Odessa region is negotiating with Turkey on the transfer of floating power plants to cover the electricity shortage. It is planned to place one vessel each in Izmail, Odessa and Yuzhny.

Economy • June 7, 02:12 PM • 19715 views

Complex ownership structure and problems with the tax service: what is known about the company that made a scandal for the road in the Odessa region

What is known about the company "Alcides Black Sea", which got into a scandal due to the fact that it tried to illegally use the road, which is on the balance sheet of "OPP".

Economy • June 7, 10:15 AM • 318927 views

One scenario for all cases: it is not the first time that "Olsides" has complained about the blocking of its work

"Olsides Black Sea" has said at least three times in the past year alone that its work is being blocked.

Economy • June 6, 08:38 AM • 156713 views

Loud scandal with counterfeit sunflower oil – what does the Olsidz group of companies have to do with it

Olsidz group of companies, which positions itself as a bona fide producer of sunflower oil, was involved in a scandal related to large-scale falsification of products exported from Ukraine.

Economy • June 3, 06:22 AM • 120771 views

The company "Olsides", which went to war on the "OPP", could cause huge damage to the state

The actions of the company "Olsides Black Sea" could cause huge damage to the state due to the complication of the work of the "grain corridor".

Economy • May 30, 06:38 AM • 258481 views

Rada plans to rename 15 Ukrainian cities: which ones are on the list

Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.

Society • April 25, 06:46 AM • 33664 views

Zelenskyy: Russia's attack on Pivdennyi port damaged Ukrainian and Singaporean port facilities

Russia's missile attack on Ukraine's Pivdennyi seaport has damaged Singapore's port facilities, Zelenskyy says in his address to the Ukraine-NATO meeting.

War • April 19, 04:13 PM • 26063 views

Military rehabilitation network is being developed in Odesa region

Several rehabilitation projects are being implemented in Odesa Oblast to help servicemen and children recover from injuries sustained during the war.

Society • February 21, 12:45 PM • 26962 views

Theft of flowers from the Esplanade of Memory in Yuzhne: police are looking for a woman who regularly took flowers from fallen Heroes

Police are investigating the theft of flowers from a memorial in Yuzhne dedicated to fallen Ukrainian heroes after relatives who saw it on surveillance video reported it.

Society • January 30, 03:36 PM • 31684 views