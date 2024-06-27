Record 55 million tons of cargo transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor

During the 10 months of the Ukrainian sea corridor's operation, a record 55 million tons of cargo was transported. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"55 million tons of cargo - the cargo turnover of the ports of Greater Odesa for 10 months of the Ukrainian corridor," the report says.

According to the Ministry of Reconstruction, 1954 ships were shipped, 37.4 million tons of agricultural products were exported to 45 countries.

The agency pointed out that the steady increase in traffic volumes demonstrates the effectiveness of the Ukrainian sea corridor, which Ukraine opened ten months ago on its own.

Despite the constant shelling of its port infrastructure, Ukraine remains a top exporter of agricultural products and a guarantor of the world's food security.

Currently, 68 vessels exporting almost 2 million tons of cargo are reportedly waiting to approach the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

