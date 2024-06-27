$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Record 55 million tons of cargo transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25295 views

55 million tons of cargo, including 37.4 million tons of agricultural products exported to 45 countries, were transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in the 10 months of its operation.

Record 55 million tons of cargo transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor

During the 10 months of the Ukrainian sea corridor's operation, a record 55 million tons of cargo was transported. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"55 million tons of cargo - the cargo turnover of the ports of Greater Odesa for 10 months of the Ukrainian corridor," the report says. 

According to the Ministry of Reconstruction, 1954 ships were shipped, 37.4 million tons of agricultural products were exported to 45 countries. 

The agency pointed out that the steady increase in traffic volumes demonstrates the effectiveness of the Ukrainian sea corridor, which Ukraine opened ten months ago on its own.

Despite the constant shelling of its port infrastructure, Ukraine remains a top exporter of agricultural products and a guarantor of the world's food security.

Currently, 68 vessels exporting almost 2 million tons of cargo are reportedly waiting to approach the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

Harvest in Ukraine: where have you already started harvesting and how much have you threshed21.06.24, 20:56 • 66242 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

